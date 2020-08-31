INT Market Capitalization Tops $12.46 Million (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. INT has a market capitalization of $12.46 million and $1.89 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, INT has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00043035 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $691.64 or 0.05945414 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00036172 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00017764 BTC.

About INT

INT (INT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN. The official website for INT is intchain.io.

Buying and Selling INT

INT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

