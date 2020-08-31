Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$16.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$16.75 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Laurentian raised their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.89.

Shares of IIP.UN traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$13.09. 492,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,961. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.39 and a twelve month high of C$19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

