Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.76

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.76 and last traded at $77.76, with a volume of 1026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.62.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.01 and its 200 day moving average is $64.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 43.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

