Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.19

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.19 and last traded at $56.86, with a volume of 1360100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.06.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 32,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

