Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) in the last few weeks:

8/26/2020 – Ballard Power Systems was given a new $28.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/24/2020 – Ballard Power Systems is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2020 – Ballard Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at National Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating.

8/20/2020 – Ballard Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

8/20/2020 – Ballard Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/17/2020 – Ballard Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

8/11/2020 – Ballard Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/10/2020 – Ballard Power Systems was given a new $28.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $13.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Ballard Power Systems had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Ballard Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/16/2020 – Ballard Power Systems is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Ballard Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

7/6/2020 – Ballard Power Systems is now covered by analysts at National Bank Financial. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

7/5/2020 – Ballard Power Systems had its “sector perform spec overwgt” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $16.59. 182,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,709,764. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -87.32 and a beta of 1.56. Ballard Power Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.22 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,575,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 820,608 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,727,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,607,000 after purchasing an additional 774,921 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 578.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 986,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 840,600 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 675,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after purchasing an additional 98,049 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 48,469 shares during the period. 8.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

