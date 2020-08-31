Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Churchill Capital Corp III (NASDAQ:CCXX)

Churchill Capital Corp III (NASDAQ:CCXX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,277 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 651% compared to the typical volume of 303 call options.

Churchill Capital Corp III stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,099 shares.

Get Churchill Capital Corp III alerts:

About Churchill Capital Corp III

Churchill Capital Corp III intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Butler Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp III was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.