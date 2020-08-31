Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) in a research note issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IONS. Zacks Investment Research cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $52.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $67.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $896,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,946.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Breaux Castleman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,123,750 over the last quarter. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,576,000 after acquiring an additional 252,690 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,034,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,860,000 after buying an additional 86,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,439,000 after buying an additional 47,323 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,545,000 after buying an additional 362,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,032,000 after buying an additional 44,028 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

