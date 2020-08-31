iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.51

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.51 and last traded at $49.48, with a volume of 83500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.23.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

