iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Boosted by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 957,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,190 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 1.2% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $58,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.13. 3,070,700 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.88.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.