iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 7,798.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,659,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,524,143 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.63% of iShares Gold Trust worth $183,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 260.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,667,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,607,102. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

