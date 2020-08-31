iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $327.52

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $327.52 and last traded at $327.12, with a volume of 186800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $324.48.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.97.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 162.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IGM)

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.