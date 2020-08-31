iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 405,765.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551,841 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $165,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

BATS:IGV traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $324.99. The stock had a trading volume of 942,930 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.90. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.