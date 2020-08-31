iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,186,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,876 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.93% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $203,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 109.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 28,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

IWB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $195.15. 342,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,252. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.72. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $195.99.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

