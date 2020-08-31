iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $19,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 157.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 345,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,703,000 after acquiring an additional 211,236 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $4,264,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,541,000 after purchasing an additional 47,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $74.40. 60,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,939,538. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.03. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

