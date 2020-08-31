iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Hits New 12-Month High at $318.64

iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $318.64 and last traded at $317.92, with a volume of 100800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $315.37.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IYW. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IYW)

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

