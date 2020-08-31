Ixcoin (IXC) Price Up 202.7% This Week

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded up 291.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Ixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, Ixcoin has traded up 202.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ixcoin has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Freicoin (FRC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000309 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ixcoin Profile

IXC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2011. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,134,162 coins. Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin.

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

Ixcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

