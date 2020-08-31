John Wood Group (LON:WG) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

John Wood Group (LON:WG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded John Wood Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 356 ($4.65).

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Shares of LON:WG traded up GBX 14.40 ($0.19) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 247.80 ($3.24). 2,099,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of GBX 100.90 ($1.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 459.70 ($6.01). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 213.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 230.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £2,514.60 ($3,285.77). Also, insider Robin Watson bought 2,973 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £6,540.60 ($8,546.45). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,404.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.