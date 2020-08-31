Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 24,215 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,215 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 1.1% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.09% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $56,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $829,740,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,475 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,956,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,544 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,167,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,750,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

CL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.26. 3,039,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,550,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.29. The company has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $79.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other news, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $6,552,967.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,405,013.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $3,137,058.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,617,943. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

