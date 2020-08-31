Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 39,467 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,467 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies makes up about 1.1% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.82% of Carlisle Companies worth $53,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 473,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 23,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

CSL traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.95. 322,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.81. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $169.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.00 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

