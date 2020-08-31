Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 43,627 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,627 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.19% of PPG Industries worth $48,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in PPG Industries by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 48,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 26,581 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 39,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.40. 876,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,021. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $134.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PPG Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

