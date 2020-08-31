Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 3,980 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.31% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $71,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,051,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482,477 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,075,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985,864 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,708,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,698.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,204,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,606 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,601,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,713 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.66. 1,558,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,357,684. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $54.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

