Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $55.28 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 855,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,169 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial comprises about 1.1% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Cincinnati Financial worth $55,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.01 per share, for a total transaction of $79,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,718.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.41. 356,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,102. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.12 and a 200 day moving average of $76.54. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on CINF shares. BidaskClub lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

