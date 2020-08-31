Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,620 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.0% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Analog Devices worth $51,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,123,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,737. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $127.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 48.16%.

In other news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 11,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $1,329,350.88. Insiders have sold a total of 30,519 shares of company stock worth $3,681,335 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.91.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

