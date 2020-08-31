Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 16,934 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,408,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,934 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.39% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $75,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,745,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,045,000 after buying an additional 2,545,116 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,219,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,469 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,737,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,115 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,006,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,167,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,575,000 after purchasing an additional 939,971 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,818. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.35. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

