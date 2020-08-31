Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,905 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Waste Management worth $48,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.36.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $33,664.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $114.00. 1,242,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,185. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.