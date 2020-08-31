Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.6% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of Danaher worth $80,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,055.6% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.73.

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $35,186,808.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,394,674.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total transaction of $1,516,902.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 413,611 shares of company stock worth $80,505,799. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $206.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,219. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.63. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $209.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $145.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

