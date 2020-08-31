Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 629,324 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 598,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629,324 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises about 1.7% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Zoetis worth $81,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,425,000 after purchasing an additional 190,066 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,182,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,135,000 after purchasing an additional 228,082 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6,026.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195,290 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,007,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,041,000 after purchasing an additional 441,042 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,627,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,228 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $1,654,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,678,566.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $179,432.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,455.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,743 shares of company stock worth $5,323,449. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $160.10. The stock had a trading volume of 925,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,086. The company has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.78. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $163.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

