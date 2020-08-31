Karatgold Coin (KBC) Reaches Market Cap of $16.29 Million

Karatgold Coin (CURRENCY:KBC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Karatgold Coin has a market capitalization of $16.29 million and approximately $525,762.00 worth of Karatgold Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Karatgold Coin has traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Karatgold Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, HitBTC, YoBit and Coinbe.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00043084 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $686.22 or 0.05903001 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00036058 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00017616 BTC.

About Karatgold Coin

Karatgold Coin (CRYPTO:KBC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. Karatgold Coin’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,685,084,203 tokens. Karatgold Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@karatgold. Karatgold Coin’s official Twitter account is @karatbarsgmbh and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Karatgold Coin is karatgold.io.

Buying and Selling Karatgold Coin

Karatgold Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, HitBTC, Coinbe and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karatgold Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karatgold Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karatgold Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

