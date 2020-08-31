KDI Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

KDI Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,632 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 0.8% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.99.

Shares of BABA traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $286.58. 463,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,654,875. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.54. The company has a market cap of $735.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $161.68 and a 1 year high of $292.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

