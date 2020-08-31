KDI Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

KDI Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.9% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&T Bank PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 84,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 22,116 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $61.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,802,694 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.28.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.