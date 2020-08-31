Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 65,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 148,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 413.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 21,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 251,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.28. 1,357,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,795,703. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.15 and a 200 day moving average of $56.57. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.42, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,755.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $3,541,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,400,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,372,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 651,635 shares of company stock valued at $44,190,216 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.66.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

