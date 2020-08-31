Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,403,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,558,000 after acquiring an additional 358,063 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 13.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,184,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,330,000 after acquiring an additional 485,860 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 85.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,429 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $27,510,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,609,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,329,000 after acquiring an additional 298,228 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.13. The company had a trading volume of 17,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.08.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.36.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

