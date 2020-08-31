Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,221,664,000 after purchasing an additional 459,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,766,308,000 after acquiring an additional 43,216 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,348,000 after acquiring an additional 44,708 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,622,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $792,111,000 after acquiring an additional 104,782 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,463,000 after acquiring an additional 65,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.93, for a total transaction of $64,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,384,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.48, for a total value of $1,507,682.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,915,563.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,292 shares of company stock valued at $105,641,480. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $622.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.46.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $11.59 on Monday, hitting $614.20. The company had a trading volume of 24,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,068. The firm has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $623.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $551.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

