Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $3.37 Million in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 66,687 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,508 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 183.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 329,816 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after purchasing an additional 213,429 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 95.4% in the first quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 36,746 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra increased their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.72.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.11. 160,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,770,602. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 96.65, a PEG ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.36. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

