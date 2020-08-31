Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $3.26 Million Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,051,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,991,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,165,000 after acquiring an additional 721,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,379,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.03.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.00. The stock had a trading volume of 113,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,679,504. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.17 and a 12 month high of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

