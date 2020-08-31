Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $3.27 Million Investment in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 86,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 217.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 50,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 34,759 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 244.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 72,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 18,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.93.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.55. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

