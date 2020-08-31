Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $268,507,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Moody’s by 74.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,504,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,631,000 after purchasing an additional 640,984 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 32.6% in the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,662,000 after purchasing an additional 528,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,203,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,626,000 after purchasing an additional 286,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Moody’s by 92.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 535,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,177,000 after purchasing an additional 257,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.75.

Shares of MCO traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $296.10. 6,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,384. The company has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.38. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $296.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.59, for a total value of $3,438,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,214,728.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total value of $439,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,577,635. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

