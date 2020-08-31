Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 115.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 69,700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.29. 61,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,096,405. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $143.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.30.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald D. Fisher bought 350,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Argus raised their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.09.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

