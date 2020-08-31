King Wealth Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

King Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,550,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,830,961. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average is $89.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. TheStreet lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

