Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Tops $95.17 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00006667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Bittrex, BarterDEX and Upbit. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $95.17 million and $4.82 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.67 or 0.00678392 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00086562 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00074203 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000358 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001033 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 121,555,269 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Bitbns, Cryptopia, BarterDEX, HitBTC, Upbit, Binance, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

