Kryll Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 59% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Kryll token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000969 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kryll has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Kryll has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $43,247.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00042989 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006325 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $706.29 or 0.06072064 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00036192 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00017757 BTC.

About Kryll

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a token. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,443 tokens. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io.

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

