KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $39.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.76.

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.