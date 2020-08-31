La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $440.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) will report sales of $440.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $465.10 million and the lowest is $416.60 million. La-Z-Boy reported sales of $447.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.74 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on La-Z-Boy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

NYSE LZB opened at $33.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 259.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 56,102 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 25.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 2.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

