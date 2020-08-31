Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Lakeland Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.53 million.

LBAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $10.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $547.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $17.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Mccracken acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,281 shares of company stock valued at $85,671. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,493,000 after purchasing an additional 195,337 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.