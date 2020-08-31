Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

LSGOF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Land Securities Group stock opened at $7.79 on Monday. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

