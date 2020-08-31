Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,199 shares during the period. Liberty Global accounts for 1.9% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional bought a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.97. The company had a trading volume of 74,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Liberty Global PLC has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $27.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 104.07%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LBTYK shares. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

