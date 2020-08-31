Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Lincoln Electric worth $9,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 400.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $209,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.20.

In other news, SVP Douglas S. Lance sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $332,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $90,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,845 shares of company stock worth $1,625,413 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $98.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $98.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.45. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

