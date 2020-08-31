Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 122,248 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.08% of Lockheed Martin worth $82,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Shares of LMT traded down $5.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $390.26. The company had a trading volume of 728,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,179. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.