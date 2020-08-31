Lonestar Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Lonestar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy comprises about 2.1% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lonestar Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of NRG Energy worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in NRG Energy by 436.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in NRG Energy by 95.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 764.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRG traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $34.57. 49,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. NRG Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.13. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.06.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). NRG Energy had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 130.12%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NRG shares. Cfra cut shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

