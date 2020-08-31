Lonestar Capital Management LLC Invests $1.92 Million in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000. BGC Partners comprises about 0.6% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lonestar Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of BGC Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in BGC Partners by 1,979.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 977,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 930,498 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in BGC Partners by 328.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 48,172 shares in the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.51. 24,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,942,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. BGC Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. BGC Partners had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 42.18%. The company had revenue of $519.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. Analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BGCP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

